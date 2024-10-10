FDA Announces 'Unified Human Foods Program'
An internal review of the FDA's response to a food contamination recall during COVID-19 has resulted in the FDA's largest reorganization and a major power grab at control of the U.S. food supply.
October 10, 2024: Per an October 1, 2024, FDA press statement, the FDA has implemented the ‘Unified Human Foods Program’ resulting in the largest reorganization of the FDA in the agency’s history and affecting more than 8,000 employees. The Unified Human Foods Program isn’t about the FDA’s original charter to keep the US food supply safe, it’s about new food technologies, globalization, climate change, and a power grab at the US food supply.
