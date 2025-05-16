May 15, 2025: The Independent just reported that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced today that a new framework for vaccine clinical trials and approvals will be published in the ‘coming days.’

The article noted that, “He (RFK Jr.) has already announced placebo-controlled trials for all new vaccines and updates, including those already approved for use in the United States.”

In my opinion, this is a strong sign that the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccines will not be approved or authorized by the FDA and that the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections will likely be pulled off the market via a Class 1 recall.

Take Action! Tell the FDA That You Want the COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Pulled Off the Market

We all have a once in a lifetime opportunity right now to go on public record informing the FDA as to why the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be recalled from the market immediately.

The FDA has opened-up an online form to submit public comments to the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for continuing the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections.

Check-out this short tutorial on how easy it is to submit a comment in 3 minutes or less.

This article provides example comments and other useful tips.

Submit Your Comment by May 22, 2025

Here is the link to submit your public comment to the FDA. Comments are limited to 5,000 characters, but you can also attach files. This is what the form looks like.

It’s important to note that all information submitted will be available to the public, so it’s important not to post confidential information that you do not want shared.

Thank You for Your Kindness and Courage

I am thanking you in advance for taking the thoughtful and courageous action to stand firmly in the truth and to protect the health and bodily sovereignty of yourself, your family, your community and our nation by submitting a comment to the FDA.

I also want to thank every Substack journalist and medical expert that has been relentlessly publishing information to help protect the lives of adults, children and infants around the world by educating them about the harmful and often lethal effects of the COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections.

Ephesians 6:11-13

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground.

