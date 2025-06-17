The Kingston Report

Carol Hudak
5h

Incredible information, Karen. Now I understand Revelation 13 and 14 better.

Rev.13:16,17,18: “and he causes all. . . to be given a mark on their right hand or on their

forehead.” “No buy or sell without the mark.”

Rev. 14:9-13: “If anyone worships the beast and his image, and receives a mark on his

forehead or hand, he also will drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is mixed in full

strength in the cup of His anger; and he will be tormented with fire and brimstone in the

presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb.(Jesus)

“And the smoke of their torment goes up forever and ever; they have no rest day and night,

those who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name.”

WELCOME CBDC, ‘CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY,’ THE BIBLICAL MARK OF THE BEAST!

Alan R
6h

Transhumanism is not something of the future, it already is a fait accompli that by definition will only get more all encompassing with every passing nanosecond. For those who rolled up their sleeves it is inescapable they are continuously transmitting and receiving. For those who did not??? Gonna need something along the line of a breakaway civilization for homo sapiens to survive, if that is even possible.

