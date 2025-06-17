June 17, 2025: Throughout 2021 and 2022, I did a series of explosive interviews with Stew Peters, detailing the patents, clinical publications and expert work of doctors and scientific researchers, such as Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Zandra Botha, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. David Nixon and others, that exposed the truth behind COVID-19 and the ‘mRNA vaccines’ - the shots contain nanotechnology that are neurological weapons and WMDs.

“We’ve Been Gaslit.”

“The greatest stunt…trick, the devil ever played on humanity was teaching the world he didn’t exist. We’ve been gaslit and distracted by this concept of a coronavirus that’s infectious and everyone’s that comes forward to validate the experts and witnesses that you’ve had on your show saying, ‘Hey! People are magnetic! People are having weird neurological and CNS dysfunction. We’re looking under the microscope of people (people’s blood) who have been injected and there’s self-assembling nanotechnologies’.” -Karen Kingston, October 2022 “We’re ignoring the evil itself. Why are we being gaslit about a virus that is clinically, statistically, evolutionary and scientifically impossible to infect people and not talking about the artificial intelligence nanoweapon that’s been unleashed on the American people.”

Take a listen to this 1-minute clip.

The full interview can be viewed on Rumble.

“And by the way, the spike protein matches up with the computer-animated-design (CAD) files in 3 patents for a nanoweapon technology that is made from artificial intelligence (Ai) magnetic hydrogels.” - Karen Kingston October 2022

My Phone Blew Up - and Not in a Good Way

Within 48 hours of the interview airing, I started getting phone calls from colleagues and powerful influencers to stop talking about nanotechnology or ‘be written out of history.’ (Which was a very ominous and serious threat). Trusted colleagues told me that the phone calls were already made to blacklist me from alternative media outlets and podcasts, but in 2023, the fearless director of Died Suddenly, Matt Scow, took the courageous action of featuring my analysis on nanotechnology in the film Final Days.

You can view the 1-hour documentary on Rumble.

Died Suddenly 2: NanoSapiens

In a bold interview with Shannon Joy, Matt Scow (director of Died Suddenly) discusses how he was contacted by a whistleblower who participated in a project consultant meeting with BioNTech (Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA business partner). The whistleblower stated that part of the project requirements was gathering data through the nanoparticle technology used in the COVID-19 mRNA shots and he stated, ‘from a technical perspective, if I can retrieve data, I can send data.’

Check out the trailer to Died Suddenly 2: NanoSapiens.

Awakening the Masses to the Use of Nanotechnology

As Matt Scow mentioned in his interview with Shannon Joy, he’s currently raising funds to produce the film and awaken the masses to the dangerous, invasive, and controlling use of nanotechnology.

Here’s a 1-minute clip from the interview.

Producing DS2: NanoSapiens

As Matt Scow stated, “This 4th industrial revolution that Klaus Schwab talks about…So this is where we are right now. You can’t opt out of it. You’re in it right now.” which is why this film is important.

Shannon Joy stated at the beginning of the interview, “This topic is currently off limits in polite, scientific circles and even among MAHA people & the health freedom crowd, but it shouldn’t be.”



I 100% agree with Matt Scow and Shannon Joy. If you would like to support the production of DS2:NanoSapiens, please visit DS2nano.com and make a contribution as an Associate Producer (name credit at end of film), Producer or Executive Producer.

Note: Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s work will be highlighted in the film. Per her last SubStack, she is focused on treating her patients and no longer doing media interviews at this time.

Daniel 2:43

And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay.

