February 17, 2025: Fierce Healthcare reported that mass Health & Human Services (HHS) firings began on February 13th at the Department of Veteran’s affairs before extending to nearly every division of HHS by the end of the weekend.

On Valentine’s Day, NPR reported that Elon Musk’s DOGE (Department Of Government Efficiency) terminated 1,500 employees from the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and 1,300 CDC (Centers for Disease Control) employees (or about 10% of CDC staff).

DOGE’s HHS Valentine’s Day Massacre

As DOGE slashed 3,600 HHS employees over the weekend, industry insiders and federal workers are referring to DOGE’s most recent firings as the “The Valentines Day Massacre.”

DOGE Fires 50% of the CDC’s “Disease Detectives”

CBS News reported that 50% of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), referred to as ‘Disease Detectives’ were terminated on Friday. All ‘Disease Detectives’ in the first year of service were laid off, per Fierce Healthcare.

RFK Jr. Saves 950 Indian Health Services (IHS) Employees

Fierce Healthcare reported that IHS was originally notified that 2,200 employees would be laid off. However, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. intervened and rescinded 950 of DOGE’s layoffs.

“The Indian Health Service has always been treated as the redheaded stepchild at HHS. My father often complained that IHS was chronically understaffed and underfunded. President Trump wants me to rectify this sad history. Indians suffer the highest level of chronic disease of any demographic. IHS will be a priority over the next four years." - RFK Jr. Statement to Fierce Healthcare

DOGE Targets Ai Regulators from the FDA’s Ai Division

STAT News reported that numerous experts from FDA’s Ai office were let go as part of DOGE’s ‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’. Per STAT news, the FDA’s Ai office is responsible for regulating the massive influx of Ai medical devices and has a strained relationship with Musk’s neurotech company and computer-brain technology Neuralink.

Stopping FDA Regulations for the Use of Ai Technology in Humans is Causing Alarm In and Outside of the FDA

According to government individuals interviewed by STAT, Elon Musk’s firing of FDA Ai employees has “the potential to halt or hobble AI regulation causing alarm both inside and outside the agency.”

Moderna Replaces FDA Regulatory Med-Legal Staff with Ai

The mRNA company Moderna announced that it replaced most of its regulatory med-legal department (the department that deals with the FDA) with Ai last summer.

With DOGE’s recent FDA layoffs and BioPharma companies replacing their regulatory staff with Ai, it appears use of Ai technology in human beings will now be regulated by…Ai.

