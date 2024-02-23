Do We All Agree that the COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Bioweapons Now?
When is the right time to inform the American people that they have been subjected to psychological and biological warfare by their own government under the guise of public health and safety?
Originally Posted December 4, 2022: “What’s in the mRNA vaccines?” was one of the most asked questions throughout 2021. On July 28, 2021 I was interviewed by Stew Peters to answer that question. During the interview, I disclosed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine patents and manufacturers’ documentation demonstrating that the mRNA vaccines were gene-editing bioweapo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.