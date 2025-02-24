February 24, 2025: There are over 130 diagnostic codes to choose from in order to diagnose the cause of death in newborns and infants. These diagnostic codes are government approved and published in the International Classification of Diseases and are known as ICD codes. However, the diagnostic codes for “vaccine” and “prophylactic inoculation” was removed from the US medical diagnostic system in the 1970’s.

Diagnostic codes (ICD) attributing deaths and diseases due to vaccinations were eliminated by the US government and healthcare authorities back in 1979 and replaced with codes such as, cause unknown or accidental suffocation.

Brannon Howse and I Discuss the Decades Long Scandal to Cover-up Infant Vaccine Deaths

Last week, Brannon Howse and I did a 45-minute deep-dive on how the CDC and other HHS departments, redefined infant death due to vaccination as accidental suffocation, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), and even shaken-baby syndrome.

Here’s a 3 minute and 30 second clip from the interview.

You can view the full 45-minute interview on WorldViewTube.

Psychological and Legal Ramifications of Eliminating Diagnostic Codes for Infant Deaths Due to Vaccination

In wrongful death lawsuit, typically the judge requires a doctor to provide the cause of the death, whether it be a disease, accident or medical procedure. In 1979, the diagnostic code designating the vaccines as a cause of death was eliminated from the ICD (international classifications of diseases) diagnostic codes as a cause of death in infants (and adults). This makes it virtually impossible for a court of law to rule that a vaccine caused an infant or adult death.

Furthermore, innocent parents (or even siblings) were gaslit into thinking that they accidentally killed their baby, when in fact, the baby’s death was due to vaccination. The emotional, psychological and physical abuse that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule has caused parents and children is unfathomable and pure evil.

June 2021 Article Details How CDC Has Covered-Up Childhood Vaccine Deaths Over the Decades

Per a brilliantly written scientific and clinical analysis authored by Neil Miller and published on June 24, 2021, in Toxicology,

‘Since then, medical certifiers have been unable to list vaccination as an official cause of death because ICD no longer contains a code for that possibility.’

CDC Introduces Crib Death Diagnosis in Coordination with 1960’s National Childhood Vaccine Marketing Campaign

Neal Miller explains that ‘Crib Death’ diagnosis was introduced into CDC mortality reports AFTER National Vaccine Campaigns Were Launched in the 1960’s. The CDC introduced Crib Death was introduced as an infant cause of death in coordination with the launch of national vaccine campaigns. Prior to the 1960’s ‘crib death’ (now referred to as SIDS - sudden infant death syndrome) was never even mentioned in the CDC’s infant mortality statistics. By 1972, SIDS became the #1 cause of death in infants 1-month to less than 1-year of age and continued to skyrocket throughout the 1980s.

Parents Were Wrongfully Accused of ‘Accidentally Killing their Baby’ Due, When Their Babies More Than Likely Died from Vaccination

In 1992, the American Academy of Pediatrics launched the ‘Back to Sleep’ campaign, promoting the hypothesis that babies who slept on their side were at a much greater risk of suffocating in their sleep than babies who slept on their back. The ‘Back to Sleep campaign ‘effectively’ reduced the rate of SIDS by 8.6%, but “suffocation in bed” increased by 11.2%. ‘Unintentional suffocation’ is also known as ‘an accident.’

‘SIDS’ Was Replaced with Diagnostic Codes for Accidental Suffocation, Cause Unknown , and even Shaken-Baby Syndrome

Miller cites an analysis of infant deaths from 1999-2015, showing, “a significant relationship between decreasing mortality from SIDS and increasing mortality from unintentional suffocation.” By 1996, SIDS likely had fallen out the #1 cause of infant death due to these campaigns and promotion of infant death diagnostic codes for; “suffocation in bed, cause unknown, unspecified viral diseases, diseases of the blood, diseases of the nervous system, unspecified disease of the respiratory system, cardiac arrest and shaken-baby syndrome.”

“SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE DEATH SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE” - The CDC

The current CDC website states:

“Millions of vaccines are given each year to children less than 1 year old in the United States, usually between 2 and 6 months of age. SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE high fevers, seizures, and sudden infant DEATH syndrome (SIDS) SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE.” - The CDC

The CDC states that these post-vaccination deaths are caused by a ‘medical adverse reaction,’ meaning the death was caused by a vaccine or other medical intervention.

RFK Jr. Is Stopping the CDC’s Gaslighting and Cover-up of Vaccine Deaths by Providing ‘Radical Transparency’

During his Senate confirmation hearings, RFK Jr. said he would provide ‘radical transparency’ on all of the departments under HHS (CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID).

Last week RFK Jr. postponed the CDC advisory committee on vaccines to allow for public comment and he shut down the CDC’s flu vaccine marketing campaign, instructing the CDC to provided informed consent regarding the risks of vaccinations in their campaigns.

Mathew 18:6-7

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”

