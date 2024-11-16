November 16, 2024: I had the honor of recently being interviewed by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson with Daystar TV Canada to discuss the aggressive tactics being used by the synthetic biology industry to introduce toxic substances and advanced gene-editing mRNA technologies into adults and children, without our knowledge.

You can watch this breaking full 28-minute interview here.

Optogenetics Is Changing What it Means to "Be Human"

Optogenetics is the field of synthetic biology that uses light and bioelectronic nanoparticle devices to manipulate and control cellular functions inside the human body, including;

gene expression inside the cells of organs and tissues, and

nerve cell expression and activity inside the human brain

via a wireless and traceless manner.

“Imagine a world where we can treat diseases simply with a beam of light… This might not be as far from reality as you think. Technological development and applications of light-based bioelectronics, in the form of electronic devices that interface with optogenetics and biological systems, are already experiencing rapid growth.”

Image: Shutterstock

“Indeed, the parallel growth of optogenetics and synthetic biology is generating great enthusiasm for innovative technology platforms with the potential to achieve precise spatiotemporal control and manipulation of cellular behaviors through light stimulation, both in vitro and in vivo (in the body).” -Haifeng Ye and Martin Fussenegger, 2019

While the above statements are from the introduction of the 2019 article Optogenetic Medicine: Synthetic Therapeutic Solutions Precision-Guided by Light, today is November 15, 2024, and scientists from around the world are affirming that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are part of a global transhumanism experiment changing what it means to “be human”.

God Wins. Humanity Wins.

We know that in the end, God wins. Kyrie and Broudy, authors of “Cyborgs R Us” assessed the state of humanity in 2022, as such;

“It may seem, at present, that human beings are losing the struggle against the dehumanizing forces of anti-human, transhumanist-tech giants. But Yuval Harari’s grandiose rhetoric can also signify desperation. The antisocial global transhumanist movement, we suggest, is certain to annihilate itself and its adherents. The movement itself reveals how it is determined to fall into the pit it has dug in which to bury others. It appears to be fully blind to its own unwillingness to account for the full scope of human creativity, versatility, adaptability, and collective will to face and surmount threats. When power so intoxicates itself that it abandons rational thinking, morality, and empathy, it embarks on a malignant self-destructive trajectory.”

Mark 13:19-20

For in those days there will be tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the creation which God created until this time, nor ever shall be. And unless the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh (biologics life) would be saved; but for the elect’s sake, whom He chose, He shortened the days.

