"Dad Said NO!"
In a disturbing case involving abuse of a 6-year old boy, the VT Supreme Court ruled that state actors are immune from liability for forcibly administering an mRNA 'vaccine' without parental consent.
August 6, 2024: In November of 2021, the Academy School of the Windham Southeast School District notified parents that they would be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the students (sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health).
Per the school notice (and the law) parental consent was required for a child to be vaccinated. Days before the clinic, the father of a 6-year old boy (identified as L.P.) notified the Academy School that he does not consent to having his son vaccinated.
However, on ‘vaccine day,’ L.P. was removed from his classroom by an unidentified state worker, given a hand-written name badge with the name and date of birth of another student, and brought to the school’s onsite vaccine clinic. L.P. verbally protested against being vaccinated crying out, “Dad said NO!”
Unless otherwise noted, all content in this article is the original content of Karen Kingston. The Gateway Pundit published an article on the Vermont Supreme Court case on July 31, 2024.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.