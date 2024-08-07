August 6, 2024: In November of 2021, the Academy School of the Windham Southeast School District notified parents that they would be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the students (sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health).

Per the school notice (and the law) parental consent was required for a child to be vaccinated. Days before the clinic, the father of a 6-year old boy (identified as L.P.) notified the Academy School that he does not consent to having his son vaccinated.

Share

However, on ‘vaccine day,’ L.P. was removed from his classroom by an unidentified state worker, given a hand-written name badge with the name and date of birth of another student, and brought to the school’s onsite vaccine clinic. L.P. verbally protested against being vaccinated crying out, “Dad said NO!”