May 8, 2025: The head of DARPA’s BioTech Office, Mike Koeris, claims that the Internet, GPS technology and mRNA vaccines are all “hugely successful” programs funded by DARPA. Koeris is in charge of spending DARPA’s 2024 BioTech Office Budget of more than $4.1 billion.

It’s impossible that Koeris is unaware that the DARPA funded COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused an unprecedented incidence of disease, disabilities and death in America and around the world. Per a recent SynBio communication I received, DARPA’s definition of ‘a successful investment’ is quite different than those of traditional biopharma industry investment firms, it’s criminal.

Just as DARPA did in the recent past with investing in mRNA, these monies are being used to invest in synthetic biology technologies that no reputable private venture capital firm will fund because the use of the synbio nanoparticle technologies in humans (including mRNA injections) is grossly unethical, unconscionable, and should be illegal (as they are deployed without informed consent).

The BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGIES OFFICE: Biological technology, also known as synthetic biology, are technologies that mimic biological life forms. The BioTech Office is part of the U.S. Military ‘s DARPA: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The article states, “Those two miracle ideas that BTO loves aren’t always a great match for the industry VC world because they don’t weigh the risk against commercial potential in the same way. That also means that BTO checks are significantly larger than the checks a company might receive from a VC.”

Let’s break down that paragraph.

“BTO loves aren’t always a great match for the industry VC world”

DARPA’s BioTech Office (BTO) ‘loves’ are “to drive, reshape and reprogram biology for technological advantages,” including human beings.

Make no mistake, BTO’s ‘loves (n.)’ require the illegal use of gene-editing mRNA nanoparticles and neurotechnologies in humans and other life forms.

Achieving Programmable Human-Machine Symbiosis

This is also known as transhumanism. The Chinese military refers to this mission as “the digitization of life for sustainable human development.”

DARPA calls merging human beings with non-human DNA and electromagnetic nanoparticle technologies the “programmable human-machine symbiosis.”

“Because they (DARPA) don’t weigh the risk against commercial potential in the same way (as a private investment firm).”

How can DARPA see blockbuster commercial value in biosynthetic technologies, such mRNA, but highly experienced industry investors cannot? Because there is no blockbuster commercial potential for using mRNA gene-editing and neurotech nanoparticles in human beings unless you’re demonically possessed and believe investing in genocide in the latest trend.

Advisor to the US Intelligence Community and Military, Professor James Giordano, explains that although the use of mRNA gene-editing nanoparticles and neuro-microbiologicals is prohibited by international biowarfare conventions, using these bioweapons as medical products under medical experimentation may be a ‘grey area’ that’s not illegal.

“Obviously, research, production, and stockpiling of neuro-microbiologicals, (i.e. COVID-19 Ai bioweapon lipid nanoparticle mRNA technologies)… are prohibited by the Biological & Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). However, pharmaceutical formulations of bio-regulators (i.e. PEGylated lipids and mRNA vaccines) developed and utilized as medical products might not be illicit (illegal) and are readily and commercially available.” - Professor James Giordano, DOD IAC, HDIAC

Back to the SynBio article.

“That also means that DARPA’s BTO $$$checks are significantly larger than the $checks a company might receive from a VC.”

The US government and DARPA are literally throwing billions of US tax payer dollars into biosynthetic technologies that are known to cause injury, disease and death in clinical trials and real-world applications, i.e. COVID-19 vaccines, with zero benefit.

If it wasn't for the US government’s NIH, DARPA, BARDA, and OTA slush funds totaling $32 billion, the world would have never been exposed to these bioweapons.

“The problems are that much harder, which means they need more money, and the BioTech Office is happy to deliver.”

Oh…my…word. “The problems are that much harder,” is code for “DARPA is asking us to further develop illegal applications of biosynthetic gene editing molecules and neuroweapons, which were considered weapons of mass destruction prior to COVID-19.”

Per a 2016 MIT Biotechnology article, top U.S. intelligence officials refer to gene editing technologies as weapons of mass destruction and a threat to national security.

“We could have an accident occur with gene editing that is catastrophic, since the genome is the very essence of life.” - Daniel Gerstein, RAND Institute Analyst and former Analyst for the Department of Homeland Defense

Engaging the Media to Manage Ethical Challenges of Conducting Criminal Human Experimentation

In a 2022 DARPA session, part of the strategic discussion included “ethical challenges of not providing informed consent to adults and children injected with gene editing technologies (mRNA/CRISPR) and neurotechnologies,” as well and “responsibly engaging the media” (to control what Americans are able to comprehend).

Words Influence Thoughts and Beliefs

In 2021, 2022, and 2023, the reason why the alternative media was not allowed to discuss the deployment of “bioweapons, neurotechnologies, cationic nanoparticles, CRISPR/mRNA gene-editing nanoparticles, electromagnetic devices, nanotechnologies, etc.” on the American people and global citizens, was to deny us the words to be able to understand and articulate the crimes committed against us.

We know that the US government, intelligence community, and military have engaged with the mainstream media to manipulate them and protect the corporations and nations (i.e. China) that the military partnered with to carry out these horrific crimes. Chris Cuomo wouldn’t have gotten the mRNA injection if he knew what I knew in 2021.

Could it Be Possible Patriots Were Also Fed False Narratives?

Could it be possible that the military also deployed agents of chaos to engage with patriotic influencers and platforms so that ‘patriots’ would firmly believe the false narrative that ‘Pfizer can’t be sued’?

Could patriots have been subjected to ‘mass formation psychosis’ (aka trusting experts and influencers) so much so, that their followers would openly attack, condemn, and threaten those who show iron-clad evidence that Pfizer can be sued and criminally prosecuted?

If the American people were given the evidence and words to properly understand that the US military illegally partnered with the biopharma and synthetic biology industries to develop, deploy, and inject mRNA gene-editing nanoparticles and neurotechnology bioweapons into American adults and children under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines,’ the American people would be relentless in ensuring that those companies and industry executives who profited off of the disease, disabilities, and death cause by their mRNA injections were sued into oblivion and sentenced to life in prison.

Proverbs 4:14-17

Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evildoers. Avoid it, do not travel on it; turn from it and go on your way.

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble. They eat the bread of wickedness and drink the wine of violence.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

