Congress Launches Investigation into Biden Administration’s Reprehensible Actions Against Vulnerable Children
Congress investigates HHS and Admiral Rachel Levine's influence in removing age limits from medical guidelines for pediatric transgender procedures to advance the Biden-Harris political agenda.
BREAKING August 27, 2024: The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has launched an investigation today into claims of political pressure exerted by Health and Human Services (HHS) on a prominent, global medical organization, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).
The investigation exposes the hypocrisy of the Biden Administration, publicly declaring opposition to transgender surgery for children while privately pressuring the prominent global medical association on transgenderism to drop age limits for pediatric drugs, hormones, procedures and surgeries.
Congress Calls Biden Administration’s Actions Against Vulnerable Children ‘Reprehensible’
In letter sent today to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Chairwoman Lisa McClain contends;
