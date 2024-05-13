May 13, 2024: It should be no surprise to learn that the People’s Republic of China military and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) targets and captures elites and personnel from the American government, military, and businesses.

Per a scathing March 13th letter from Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, to Attorney General Merrick Garland, "Elite capture is a form of political warfare that seeks to control the actions of political, academic, business, and cultural leaders to achieve policies and actions within the United States that it views as beneficial. Such manipulation is achieved through a variety of techniques, to include financial incentives, financial dependence or compromise, business entanglement, offers of access to opportunities within China, ideological appeal, and even blackmail.”

China Publicly Brags About Capture of US BioPharma Elites & Espionage

While the Biden DOJ has distorted our national securities policies by targeting “domestic violent extremists,” who are Americans who speak-up to defend our rights, our borders, our elections, and to protect our communities and our children from gross government overreach, such as criminal human gene-editing experimentation under the guise of ‘public health safety,’ the Chinese government recently issued a public relations video promoting their new law that “all of China’s society” is legally required to work on behalf of the Chinese intelligence agencies (aka military)

The video appears to me to be more of a #CCPhumblebrag about China capturing the most powerful and wealthy Americans; as well as some US BioPharma, technology, and military personnel to work on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Check it out.