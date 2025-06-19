CALLING ON ALL PRAYER WARRIORS
The jury trial of Schara vs. Ascension Health commenced today. The jury's verdict is expected sometime tomorrow. It's time to pray and proclaim victory and vindication for the Schara family.
June 19, 2025: The jury trial for the wrongful death and medical battery of Grace Schara, falsely labeled as a COVID-19 death commenced today.
The jury is expected to deliver a verdict sometime tomorrow. Please pray and proclaim victory and vindication for the Schara family in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Grace’s Dad, Scott Schara, issued the below invitation to all media outlets. Please share with your community and media contacts.
Press Conference Scheduled Following Conclusion of Schara vs Ascension Health
Appleton, WI: June 19, 2025 — Members of the press are invited to attend a press conference following the verdict in the case of Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345)
The press conference will feature remarks from Scott Schara and his legal counsel, including Attorney Warner Mendenhall to address the trial’s outcome, its implications, and the next steps.
Details of the Press Conference:
Date/Time: June 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
Verdict Time: We are expecting a verdict sometime on June 20.
Location: 402 E. North Street, across from City Park in Appleton, Wisconsin. https://maps.app.goo.gl/ewSWd8RzH7mbjwsCA
Who: Scott Schara, Cindy Schara, Jessica Vander Heiden, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Joe Voiland
Media RSVP and Inquiries:
For planning purposes, members of the press are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Kevin Tuttle at kevin.tuttle@spiritpr.net or 608-630-7668. For further information, please visit OurAmazingGrace.net.
Plaintiff’s Contact Info (to use after the press conference):
Scott Schara
President, Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
scott@ouramazinggrace.net
Grace’s Dad
Proverbs 18:5
It is not good to be partial to the wicked and so deprive the innocent of justice.
From the little I have seen on this trial, it looks like death from committee. My late mother formed the Allegany County Tea Party to try to stop Obamacare! She warned us of what was going to happen in the future! Unfortunately, she became a victim of COVID in a nursing home herself. Obamacare has created the environment of a killing fields. Scott’s daughter in my book was targeted for death due to her disability! Nazism is alive and well in the good olde USA! May justice prevail and the right hand of God lead this jury to righteousness victory for her family!
Continued Prayers 🙏