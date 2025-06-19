The Kingston Report

Discussion about this post

Bernie_miltenberger
12m

From the little I have seen on this trial, it looks like death from committee. My late mother formed the Allegany County Tea Party to try to stop Obamacare! She warned us of what was going to happen in the future! Unfortunately, she became a victim of COVID in a nursing home herself. Obamacare has created the environment of a killing fields. Scott’s daughter in my book was targeted for death due to her disability! Nazism is alive and well in the good olde USA! May justice prevail and the right hand of God lead this jury to righteousness victory for her family!

Jennifer Bassett Beard
17m

Continued Prayers 🙏

© 2025 Karen Kingston
