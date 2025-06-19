June 19, 2025: The jury trial for the wrongful death and medical battery of Grace Schara, falsely labeled as a COVID-19 death commenced today.

The jury is expected to deliver a verdict sometime tomorrow. Please pray and proclaim victory and vindication for the Schara family in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Grace’s Dad, Scott Schara, issued the below invitation to all media outlets. Please share with your community and media contacts.

Press Conference Scheduled Following Conclusion of Schara vs Ascension Health

Appleton, WI: June 19, 2025 — Members of the press are invited to attend a press conference following the verdict in the case of Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345)

The press conference will feature remarks from Scott Schara and his legal counsel, including Attorney Warner Mendenhall to address the trial’s outcome, its implications, and the next steps.

Details of the Press Conference:

Date/Time: June 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Verdict Time: We are expecting a verdict sometime on June 20.

Location: 402 E. North Street, across from City Park in Appleton, Wisconsin. https://maps.app.goo.gl/ewSWd8RzH7mbjwsCA Who: Scott Schara, Cindy Schara, Jessica Vander Heiden, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Joe Voiland

Media RSVP and Inquiries:

For planning purposes, members of the press are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Kevin Tuttle at kevin.tuttle@spiritpr.net or 608-630-7668. For further information, please visit OurAmazingGrace.net.

Plaintiff’s Contact Info (to use after the press conference):

Scott Schara

President, Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

scott@ouramazinggrace.net

Grace’s Dad

Proverbs 18:5