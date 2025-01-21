January 20, 2025: Patriots and American freedom fighters’ 4-year battle against the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations has just come to a glorious end with Trump’s signing of the Executive Order (EO), “Withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization.”

Share this FREE Kingston Report! Share

The January 20, 2025, WHO Executive Order (EO) opens with Trump reminding the WHO (and the world) that he had signed an EO in July of 2020 withdrawing the United Stats from the WHO due to their “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states (i.e. CHINA).”

Note: Trump revoked President Biden’s January 25, 2021, Executive Order 13987 that revoked Trump’s original WHO Executive Order withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO in July of 2020.

Public Health and Biosecurity Threats to the United States Is the Responsibility of the United States, NOT the WHO

Trump’s EO clearly states that public health safety and biosecurity threats to the United States will be managed by the U.S. National Security Council, NOT the WHO.

Mark Rubio Will Inform the United Nations and the WHO Immediately of US Withdrawal from the World Health Organization

Per the EO, “The Secretary of State (Mark Rubio) shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the leadership of the WHO of the United States’ withdrawal.”

The U.S. Will Not Engage with or Participate in the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement or International Health Regulations

Per Sec. 4. Global System Negotiations of Trump’s EO, “While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States.”

The Secretary of State (Mark Rubio) and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget are responsible for;

pausing transfer of any US funds and resources to the WHO,

recalling and reassigning US personnel and contractors working in any capacity with the WHO,

identifying credible and transparent US and international partners to assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO

Trump’s EO also orders that Biden’s 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy be rescinded and replaced as soon as practicable (which included pandemic preparedness funding to foreign nations).

Share

Psalm 21:11

Though they plot evil against you and devise wicked schemes, they cannot succeed.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Share

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.