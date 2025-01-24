January 24, 2025: Every year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issues over $31 billion in scientific research grants to Universities, private research organizations, (such as EcoHealth Alliance), and scientists and physicians with minimal oversight. This lack of oversight is the excuse that Dr. Tony Fauci and other NIH employees can use when being ‘unaware’ that EcoHealth Alliance was funding gain-of-function research in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Trumps Shuts Down the $31 Billion NIH Grant Machine

It appears that Trump is shutting down the minimal oversight of the $31 billion NIH grant approval machine. According to STAT News, “Trump administration’s abruptly cancelled this week of NIH study sections, meetings in which expert scientists consider whether the agency should bankroll a research project, as well as advisory council meetings, an additional review that culminates in a final funding recommendation.”

Per STAT News “‘Everything appears to have just ground to a halt,’ said Kiran Musunuru, a cardiologist and gene-editing expert at the University of Pennsylvania who works on several NIH-backed projects to develop CRISPR therapies for inherited diseases.”

Trump’s shut-down of the NIH grant machine follows his announcement to sign an executive order to ban gain-of-function research.

