BREAKING: The New York Times is Suing OpenAi and MicroSoft
In addition to suing OpenAi and MicroSoft for copyright infringement, The Times is demanding the destruction of ChatGPT learning models.
December 28, 2023: Yesterday, the New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAi and Microsoft for what can amount to billions of dollars in damages due to copyright infringement on content generated by ChatGPT and Bing Chat (Copilot).
In the lawsuit filed in the Southern District Court of New York, The Times declared:
“Independent Journalism is Vital to Our Democracy.”
