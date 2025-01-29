January 28, 2025: STAT News just reported that, “Kerry Kennedy-Meltzer, niece to the HHS nominee and a physician, shared the exchanges with STAT in an effort to stop her uncle’s confirmation.”

The full article can be viewed on STAT News.

Could You Stoop Any Lower STAT News?

STAT News write;

“On the eve of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings, his physician niece has shared a trove of private emails in the hopes of derailing his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The exchanges show RFK Jr. making false claims about Covid-19 vaccines at the height of the pandemic, citing online articles by fellow vaccine skeptics, linking childhood immunizations to autism, and raising doubts about the flu shot. The emails span more than two years, starting in late 2020. While many of his controversial beliefs have been publicly examined, the emails — provided to STAT on Tuesday — show him in unguarded, personal moments.”

Making a Mountain Out of Molehill, aka Pharma Facts from Pure Fiction

Despite STAT News desperate attempt to discredit RFK Jr., the email exchanges with his niece only confirm that RFK Jr. is man of integrity and character, consistent with his convictions both in the public eye and in private.

Per STAT News;

“Indeed, there are several examples in which Kennedy clearly did not want to take in the points of his 33-year-old niece, including when she wrote in the Times that she had convinced a 66-year-old woman to get her influenza vaccine “for the first time in her life.” Kennedy wrote, ‘I know you think you did a service by persuading that patient to take the shot because institutions and public figures that you have been taught to trust told you that was good medical practice. Unfortunately, those institutions have in recent years succumbed to pervasive Pharma influence. Finally, it’s not at all normal for children to have diabetes, autism and allergies. These are injuries from environmental exposures. Chronic disease in children had exploded from 6% in 1940 to 12.8% in 1986 to 54% by 2006 according to HHS data. Doctors who are your age can be excused for thinking all these sick and damaged children is normal. It isn’t. It’s all new. Tony Fauci’s job for 50 years has been to identify the etiology of these epidemics and to end the environmental exposures that are causing them. Instead, he has transformed NIH (the National Institutes of Health) into an incubator for new pharmaceutical products.’”

RFK Jr.’s Character and Truth Will Triumph

This scavenger hunt of personal e-mails from RFK Jr. dug up by STAT News only provides RFK Jr. with greater leverage to lay out the facts and data proving that the COVID-19 mRNA injections have not only caused an unprecedented level of disease, disabilities and death in American adults and children, but an illicit, even criminal level of injury and death, meriting the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market.

All of us who support RFK Jr. and the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, know that RFK Jr. is the only man armed with the facts and evidence to take down the global attack on America’s children and fix our corrupt healthcare system.

Isaiah 42:9

“See, the former things have taken place, and new things I declare; before they spring into being I announce them to you.”

