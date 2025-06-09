June 9, 2025: HHS Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) just announced that he will be replacing all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with advisors that he will hand select, according to the Associate Press (AP).

The AP also cited an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal on Monday in which Secretary Kennedy opined that the members of the CDC’s vaccine committee have too many conflicts of interest with industry.

The ‘former’ seventeen (17) members of the ACIP can be found on the CDC site, here.

