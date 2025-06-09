The Kingston Report

Greg Glaser
4h

This gives us another good talking point to reach normies. Did you know the official group that recommends all vaccines in the nation had to be disbanded in 2025 because they had so many conflicts of interests with pharmaceutical company products they were promoting?

Updated standard email for normies, use freely:

Hi [name],

If you're interested, this is a good independent resource that evaluates pros/cons of vaccines, from a doctor's group:

https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/education/

The group uses mainstream scientific data to point out that no vaccine has ever been proven safer than the disease it targets.

And recent control group studies make an even stronger claim:

https://rumble.com/v4pkvsf-do-vaccines-make-us-healthier-2024-update.html

Kinda makes you wonder, especially because the official group that recommends all vaccines in the nation had to be disbanded in 2025 because they had so many conflicts of interests with pharmaceutical company products they were promoting.

When we know better, we do better.

Greg

Norm Crenshaw
4h

Exactly! Bravo! Clean out the nest of bought-out vaccine rubber stampers!

3 more comments...

