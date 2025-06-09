BREAKING: RFK Jr. Cleans House at the CDC, Ousting All 17 Members of the Vaccine Advisory Committee
RFK Jr. just announced that he will be replacing all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with advisors that he will hand select.
June 9, 2025: HHS Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) just announced that he will be replacing all members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with advisors that he will hand select, according to the Associate Press (AP).
The AP also cited an opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal on Monday in which Secretary Kennedy opined that the members of the CDC’s vaccine committee have too many conflicts of interest with industry.
The ‘former’ seventeen (17) members of the ACIP can be found on the CDC site, here.
This gives us another good talking point to reach normies. Did you know the official group that recommends all vaccines in the nation had to be disbanded in 2025 because they had so many conflicts of interests with pharmaceutical company products they were promoting?
Updated standard email for normies, use freely:
Hi [name],
If you're interested, this is a good independent resource that evaluates pros/cons of vaccines, from a doctor's group:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/education/
The group uses mainstream scientific data to point out that no vaccine has ever been proven safer than the disease it targets.
And recent control group studies make an even stronger claim:
https://rumble.com/v4pkvsf-do-vaccines-make-us-healthier-2024-update.html
Kinda makes you wonder, especially because the official group that recommends all vaccines in the nation had to be disbanded in 2025 because they had so many conflicts of interests with pharmaceutical company products they were promoting.
When we know better, we do better.
Greg
Exactly! Bravo! Clean out the nest of bought-out vaccine rubber stampers!