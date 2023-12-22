BREAKING: Pharma Giant Found Guilty of Aggravated Fraud & Involuntary Manslaughter
French Court Rules Servier's Weight-Loss Drug Approvals Were Obtained Illegally by Colluding with French Regulatory Agency, ANSM - a Public Institution Supervised by the Ministry of Health.
December 22, 2023: French Pharma Giant Servier and former CEO Jean-Philippe Seta, were convicted of aggravated fraud and involuntary manslaughter for covering up the deaths of users of their weight loss medication, Mediator, due to cardiac complications. The court of appeals ordered Servier to reimburse health organizations $471 million and pay nearly $10 million in criminal fines, over $5 million in legal costs, and more than $1 million in damages.
