March 27, 2025: The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) just issued the “Transformation to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)” announcement outlining RFK Jr.’s plans to reduce and reorganize 28 federal health agencies.

Image: https://www.hhs.gov

Share this FREE Kingston Report. Share

During the Biden administration, the budget for HHS increased by 38% and its staffing increased by 17%. Secretary Kennedy’s plan from the ‘new Administration for a Healthy America’ (AHA) will:

Reduce the number of full-time employees from 82,000 down to 62,000

Consolidate 28 HHS divisions into 15

Cut regional offices in half, from 10 to 5

Staff Cuts & Restructuring at the FDA, CDC, NIH, and CMS

FDA will reduce staff by 3,500 employees drug, medical device and food reviewers will not be affected

CDC will reduce staff by 2,400 employees “CDC will focus on returning to its core mission of preparing for and responding to epidemics and outbreaks. This includes moving ASPR (Administration for Preparedness and Response) under CDC to enhance coordination of response efforts.”

NIH will reduce staff by 1,200 employees

CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) will reduce staff by 300 employees Share

AHA Focus and New Enforcement Positions

“Divisions of AHA include Primary Care, Maternal and Child Health, Mental Health, Environmental Health, HIV/AIDS, and Workforce, with support of the U.S. Surgeon General and Policy team.

HHS will have a new Assistant Secretary for Enforcement to provide oversight of the Departmental Appeals Board (DAB), Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeal (OMHA), and the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).”

AHA Goals

Per the HHS MAHA fact sheet, “The consolidation and cuts are designed not only to save money, but to make the organization more efficient and more responsive to Americans’ needs, and to implement the Make America Healthy Again goal of ending the chronic disease epidemic.”

Proverbs 17:22

A joyful heart is good medicine.

If You’d Like to Help Fund the Kingston Report

Use code KINGSTON10 to save 10% on all products at The Wellness Company.

Contact Information