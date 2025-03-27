BREAKING: HHS Announces MAHA Transformation: Reducing Staff by 20,000
HHS just issued the “Transformation to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)” announcement, which outlines the plans to reduce and reorganize RFK Jr.’s federal health agencies.
March 27, 2025: The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) just issued the “Transformation to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)” announcement outlining RFK Jr.’s plans to reduce and reorganize 28 federal health agencies.
Image: https://www.hhs.gov
During the Biden administration, the budget for HHS increased by 38% and its staffing increased by 17%. Secretary Kennedy’s plan from the ‘new Administration for a Healthy America’ (AHA) will:
Reduce the number of full-time employees from 82,000 down to 62,000
Consolidate 28 HHS divisions into 15
Cut regional offices in half, from 10 to 5
Staff Cuts & Restructuring at the FDA, CDC, NIH, and CMS
FDA will reduce staff by 3,500 employees
drug, medical device and food reviewers will not be affected
CDC will reduce staff by 2,400 employees
“CDC will focus on returning to its core mission of preparing for and responding to epidemics and outbreaks. This includes moving ASPR (Administration for Preparedness and Response) under CDC to enhance coordination of response efforts.”
NIH will reduce staff by 1,200 employees
CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) will reduce staff by 300 employees
AHA Focus and New Enforcement Positions
“Divisions of AHA include Primary Care, Maternal and Child Health, Mental Health, Environmental Health, HIV/AIDS, and Workforce, with support of the U.S. Surgeon General and Policy team.
HHS will have a new Assistant Secretary for Enforcement to provide oversight of the Departmental Appeals Board (DAB), Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeal (OMHA), and the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).”
AHA Goals
Per the HHS MAHA fact sheet, “The consolidation and cuts are designed not only to save money, but to make the organization more efficient and more responsive to Americans’ needs, and to implement the Make America Healthy Again goal of ending the chronic disease epidemic.”
This is NOT a good thing. More power to the CDC - a quasi-governmental agency whose only mission is selling and deploying new vaxxx.
MAHA? More like "HAHA, Joke's on us!"
Hey Karen, i think in my memory on previous post of yours you had mentioned that around 2020 time frame the FDA set down with Pharma companies, and set out a "self monitoring" scenario for lipid nano particle / or nano particles, in that the pharma did not have to disclose the presence of LNP in drugs as long as they were not harmful to people. The determinant of what was/is "harmful" is up to the Pharma themselves. I can' t remember is this is extended to food, or other vectors. I know you are busy and i appreciate what you do. but can you comment and/ or point to post. It seems with the recent UPENN paper that was not allowed to be published in 2020 end, that showed LPN inflamatory harmful effects (i just recently seen) and another study(s) i have seen on it may bring this arrangement into question as a wedge point