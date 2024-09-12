September 12, 2024: The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party issued this press statement as the House of Representatives passed 25 crucial pieces of legislation to protect Americans against the military, economic, ideological, and technological threats posed by the CCP.

“This week, we will draw a line in the sand. With one voice, the U.S. Congress will tell Xi Jinping, this far, and no further.” - Chairman, John Moolenaar (R-MI)

WASHINGTON DC - Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party championed 'China Week,' as the House of Representatives passed 25 crucial pieces of legislation to protect Americans against the military, economic, ideological, and technological threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

This includes key legislation endorsed by the Select Committee, with 12 bills coming directly from or aligned with policy recommendations in the Select Committee's December 2023 Economic Report and May 2023 Ten for Taiwan Report.

Continue reading below for an in-depth recap of all the 'China Week' legislation.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar delivers remarks alongside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, outlining the Select Committee's priorities for China Week at the House Republican Conference press conference Tuesday morning.

Chairman Moolenaar delivered remarks outlining the China Week legislation before the House, alongside Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul (R-TX), stating:

“This week, we will draw a line in the sand. With one voice, the U.S. Congress will tell Xi Jinping, this far, and no further.”

Read the Chairman's full remarks HERE.

"The House just sent a powerful, bipartisan message to the Chinese Communist Party: the United States will not sit idly by while the CCP steals our genetic data and seeks to control our biotech supply chains. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to expeditiously pass the BIOSECURE Act and protect Americans from this growing threat.” - John Moole

Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the BIOSECURE Act on the House Floor. "It is Congress’s constitutional duty to write national security laws, and that includes the authority to investigate and name foreign-adversary-controlled companies in law because of the threat they pose to national security. And make no mistake: BGI, WuXi AppTec, and Wuxi Biologics all pose unacceptable threats to national security. The evidence is clear and available to all Members."

Full Remarks HERE

An overwhelming bipartisan majority passed the BIOSECURE Act, a bill to protect Americans' genetic data and U.S. firms from predatory CCP-backed biotechnology companies. The bill targets Chinese military company, BGI Genomics, and CCP-aligned biotechnology companies Wuxi AppTec and Wuxi Biologics, and codified the companies as foreign adversary biotechnology companies and deems them ineligible for certain federal contracts. The bill was sponsored by Chairman Moolenaar, Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

Following the BIOSECURE Act's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, "The House just sent a powerful, bipartisan message to the Chinese Communist Party: the United States will not sit idly by while the CCP steals our genetic data and seeks to control our biotech supply chains. I encourage my colleagues in the Senate to expeditiously pass the BIOSECURE Act and protect Americans from this growing threat.”

Read the BIOSECURE Act HERE.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the Countering CCP Drones Act on the House Floor. "DJI poses a real national security risk to the US given its deep partnership with the Chinese military, its expressed allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, and its surveillance technology operating across U.S. soil." (Full Remarks HERE)

The House passed the Countering CCP Drones Act, which places Chinese military drone company DJI on the FCC's Covered List, thereby prohibiting future DJI models from being approved and operating in the United States. Chairman Moolenaar sponsored the bill alongside Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Following the Countering CCP Drones Act's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, "I am proud to see the House take decisive action to protect Americans from the national security threat posed by Chinese military-linked drones flying in U.S. skies and spying on our neighborhoods. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to quickly take up the Countering CCP Drones Act and send it to the President’s desk.”

Read the Countering CCP Drones Act HERE.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act. "There is indisputable evidence that two CCP-aligned battery makers, Gotion and CATL, are deeply connected to forced labor and the ongoing genocide in China. Gotion and CATL plan to build factories in the United States and thereby grow our dependence on their slave labor tainted supply chains."

Full Remarks HERE

The House passed the Decoupling From Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, which forbids the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from procuring batteries from six companies owned and operated in China: Gotion, BYD, CATL, Envision, EVE, and Hithium. Chairman Moolenaar co-sponsored the bill alongside Select Committee member Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN).

Following the bill's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, “I am proud to have worked alongside Select Committee Member Carlos Gimenez and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green in passing the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act. Our government should never buy batteries sourced from companies beholden to the CCP. We cannot be dependent on our foremost adversary, and we must ensure the CCP can never profit from its genocide and human rights abuses.”

Read the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act HERE.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act. "China would never allow U.S. firms to buy land near Chinese bases. To protect our national security, we need to do the same." (Full Remarks HERE)

The House passed the Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act, which permanently adds the Secretary of Agriculture to CFIUS for investment decisions related to agriculture and food security. It also instructs the Secretary of Agriculture to flag concerning land purchases by foreign adversary for CFIUS review. Select Committee member Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) sponsored the bill, and it was aligned with policy recommendations made in the Select Committee's December 2023 Economic Report.

Following the bill's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, "There is no world in which the Chinese Communist Party would allow Americans to buy vast swaths of farmland next to its military bases. We need to protect our farmland and ensure our largest adversary cannot own land near sensitive U.S. military bases. I am tremendously grateful to Congressman Newhouse for his dogged leadership in protecting American farmland and congratulate him on passing this legislation out of the House.”

Read the Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act HERE.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act. "The Chinese Communist party funds Confucius Institutes because it wants to manipulate the minds of young Americans, whether that be digitally on TikTok or physically through Confucius Institutes. We can not allow American taxpayer dollars to support universities that allow the presence of these institutes to influence and manipulate their students."

Full Remarks HERE

The House passed the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act, which restricts Department of Homeland Security funding of institutions of higher education that maintain a Confucius Institute or similar People's Republic of China entity of concern. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) sponsored the bill.

Read the DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act HERE.

WATCH: Chairman Moolenaar speaks in favor of the End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act. "The American people do not want to fund our enemies... The End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act is an important start toward this objective." (Full Remarks HERE)

The House passed the End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act, which reduces the influence of Chinese companies in the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market by adjusting IRA definitions to prevent foreign entities of concern (FEOC) from qualifying for the 30D tax credits. Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) sponsored the bill.

Read the End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act HERE.

The House passed the Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund Authorization Act, a bill that authorizes funding for the State Department to work with allies, partners, and other nations to counter the CCP's malign influence and dept-diplomacy. Select Committee Member Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) sponsored the bill.

Following the bill's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, "The U.S. needs more effective and agile tools to better compete with the Chinese Communist Party around the world. As the Select Committee endorsed in its economic and technology competition report, Rep. Barr’s critical legislation will strengthen the State Department’s Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund and better enable it to successfully advance American interests abroad. My thanks to Rep. Barr for his relentless leadership on this issue.”

Read the Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund Authorization Act HERE.

The House passed the Science and Technology Agreement Enhanced Congressional Notification, a bill that requires the Department of State to notify Congress at least 30 days ahead of any science and technology agreements with China. Select Committee Member Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) sponsored the bill.

Following the bill's passage, Chairman Moolenaar said, "The U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement is a bad idea whose time is past. Rep. Barr’s important legislation would advance congressional oversight and mandate clear guardrails to protect our national security and economic prosperity. The Select Committee included this critical legislation in our December economic and technology competition report, and I am grateful for Rep. Barr’s leadership in advancing this bill out of the House.”

Read the Science and Technology Agreement Enhanced Congressional Notification Act HERE.

In addition to H.R. 8333, 2864, 8361, 1157 and 5245 (listed above), the House passed seven more bills aligned with policy recommendations in the Select Committee's December 2023 Economic Report and May 2023 Ten for Taiwan Report including:

The House passed a number of other critical pieces of legislation to defend the United States from the Chinese Communist Party including:

Exodus 18: 19-21

Listen now to me and I will give you some advice, and may God be with you. You must be the people’s representative before God and bring their disputes to him. Teach them his decrees and instructions, and show them the way they are to live and how they are to behave. But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

