February 20, 2025: The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) was scheduled to meet next Wednesday - Friday, February 26th - 28th. ACIP is the CDC committee that advises the CDC director on how FDA-approved and authorized (EUA) vaccines should be used in infants, children and adults.

Per the ACIP website, the meeting is being postponed to allow for public comment.

This is the ‘radical transparency’ RFK Jr. said he would require of all of HHS departments when he became Secretary of HHS. This includes the CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID. Thank you RFK Jr.

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

How You Can Submit Written and Oral Comments

Once the meeting is rescheduled, you can go to the ACIP website for instructions on how to submit your written comments or oral comments on vaccine safety, ranging from childhood vaccines to COVID-19 mRNA injections, and the new flu vaccines.

Why are the COVID-19 mRNA Shots on the CDC’s Childhood Vaccine Schedule?

It’s important to note that use of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in children are emergency use authorized only and were never granted full FDA-approval as being safe and effective to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in children under 12. Despite this fact, the CDC is recommending 2 or more COVID-19 shots for babies as young as 6-months old.

Kingston Report Summaries on Vaccines

2022-2023 CDC infant mortality data can be found here.

The MAHA Report on H5N1 ‘pandemic, livestock and vaccines’ that I prepared can be downloaded here.

Maha Kingston Report Nov 24 24 8.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Upcoming Meetings 2025-2027 ACIP

You can find the 3-year meeting schedule on the ACIP site.

Proverbs 4: 25-27

Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.

Give careful thought to the paths for your feet and be steadfast in all your ways.

Do not turn to the right or the left. Keep your foot from evil.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” (or ivermectin/fenbendazole* combo).

*Fenbendazole is only approved for veterinary use in the United States.

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Use code KINGSTON to save 10% on all products from the Wellness Company.