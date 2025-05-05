May 5, 2025: President Trump signed an executive order banning ‘dangerous gain-of-function’ research, citing the Biden administration’s lack of oversite of this dangerous research, and “actively approving, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH)… funding in China and other countries where there is limited United States oversight or reasonable expectation of biosafety enforcement. This recklessness, if unaddressed, may lead to the proliferation of research on pathogens (and potential pathogens) in settings without adequate safeguards, even after COVID-19 revealed the risk of such practices.”

President Trump’s Executive Order asserts that, “United States federally funded research benefits American citizens without jeopardizing our Nation’s security, strength, or prosperity.”

What is “Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research?”

Section 8 of the Executive Order defines “dangerous gain-of-function research” as;

“Scientific research on an infectious agent or toxin with the potential to cause disease by enhancing its pathogenicity or increasing its transmissibility. Covered (dangerous) research activities are those that could result in significant societal consequences and that seek or achieve one or more of the following outcomes: enhancing the harmful consequences of the agent or toxin; disrupting beneficial immunological response or the effectiveness of an immunization against the agent or toxin; conferring to the agent or toxin resistance to clinically or agriculturally useful prophylactic or therapeutic interventions against that agent or toxin or facilitating their ability to evade detection methodologies; increasing the stability, transmissibility, or the ability to disseminate the agent or toxin; altering the host range or tropism of the agent or toxin; enhancing the susceptibility of a human host population to the agent or toxin; or generating or reconstituting an eradicated or extinct agent or toxin.” Share

It’s a huge relief that the executive order accurately defined dangerous gain-of-function research as the NIH/NIAID (Fauci) had Congress rewrite the definition back in 2022.

Ironically, the US funded research and development of the COVID-19 mRNA injections for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen resulted in:

Will There Be Justice for mRNA Victims?

Just last week, the United States government admitted that Pfizer’s FDA authorization and approval was based on reported violations of clinical trial protocols, also known as fraud, and that investigation into the fraud would contradict the government’s position that Pfizer’s mRNA injections are “safe and effective.”

Hopefully Trump’s Executive Order opens the door for HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary to immediately issue a Class 1 recall of all authorized and FDA-approved COVID-19 mRNA injections on the market and open the flood gates for lawsuits against the manufacturers and their co-conspiratorial criminal federal healthcare agencies.

In you are people who accept bribes to shed blood; you take interest and make a profit from the poor. You extort unjust gain from your neighbors. And you have forgotten me, declares the sovereign Lord. “‘I will surely strike my hands together at the unjust gain you have made and at the blood you have shed in your midst. Will your courage endure or your hands be strong in the day I deal with you? I the Lord have spoken, and I will do it.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

