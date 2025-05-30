May 30, 2025: On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the CDC was blindsided by HHS Secretary Kennedy’s (RFK Jr.) announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

As of Thursday, the CDC was still recommending the COVID-19 shots for everyone, including healthy babies, children and pregnant women.

As of today, the CDC has updated their guidance for the COVID-19 shots, and it’s a bit of a MAHA nightmare.

NEW CDC Guidance on COVID-19 Vaccines Contradicts RFK Jr.'s Promises

As promised the CDC guidance does recommend the shots for unhealthy (moderately to severely immunocompromised) babies, children and adults (which is a horrible, life-threatening recommendation).

CDC Strongly Recommends COVID Shot for Pregnant Women

My jaw dropped when I read this on the CDC website.

“COVID-19 vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death for you and your baby. CDC recommendations align with those from professional medical organizations including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, and American Society for Reproductive Medicine.” - CDC, May 30, 2025

CDC Still Recommends the Shots for Healthy Babies and Children

However, the shots were not “removed from the schedule” for healthy babies, children or adults. Instead, the CDC recommends that if a parent still wants to vaccinate their 6-month-old baby, they can make a ‘shared clinical decision’ based on informed consent with their child’s doctor.

“Shared clinical decision-making vaccinations are individually based and informed by a decision process between the health care provider and the patient or parent/guardian. Where the parent presents with a desire for their child to be vaccinated, children 6 months and older may receive COVID-19 vaccination, informed by the clinical judgment of a healthcare provider and personal preference and circumstances.”

Why This Matters

Since the FDA did not revoke the authorization for children under the age of 12 or revoke the FDA approvals, nothing has changed in regard to US residents having access to getting the shots. Doctors who are “pro-COVID shots” can still push the shots to their patients and to parents of healthy children and infants.

This Is NOT What MAHA Signed Up For

The new CDC guidance for the COVID-19 shots looks like a nightmare and feels a lot like a MAHA betrayal.

We are well past the threshold for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 injections. According to 21 CFR § 7.41, the FDA has the authority to issue a Class 1 recall when any disease or injuries have already occurred from the use of the product.

James 2:24

You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.

