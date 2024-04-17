April 17, 2024: Per a 2020 Congressional Report, Dr. Tara O’Toole stated that “Bioweapons are often misunderstood.” She was referring to the ‘practical application’ of mRNA nanoparticles and other gene editing biotechnologies to induce harm and disability without causing an infectious-disease extinction-level pandemic. Per Dr. O’Toole, mRNA gene editing technologies aren’t exclusively used to create infectious biosynthetic pathogens, but mRNA is also used to create bioweapons that directly impact an individual’s ability to function.

The Intelligence Community is Excited to Edit Your DNA with mRNA