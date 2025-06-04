June 4, 2025: Per the STAT News article, “mRNA, Once Lauded as a Scientific Marvel, is Now a Government Target,” the BioPharma industry is ‘startled’ by rising public concerns on mRNA safety, as well as the impact Secretary Kennedy, Dr. McCullough and others have had on changing the public’s perspective of mRNA.

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

The STAT News article addresses the ‘startling’ facts that;

HHS Announces mRNA Has Legitimate Safety Concerns

On March 29,2025, HHS Spokesperson Andrew Nixon said in a statement, “This is not simply about efficacy—it’s about safety, integrity, and trust. The reality is that mRNA technology remains under-tested, and we are not going to spend taxpayer dollars repeating the mistakes of the last administration, which concealed legitimate safety concerns from the public.”

STAT News also emphasized Dr. Peter McCullough’s Senate testimony exposing the catastrophic level of disease, disabilities and deaths caused by the COVID-19 mRNA shots during the US Senate Homeland Security hearing on May 21, as well as his involvement in state legislation banning the use of mRNA technology, specifically in Idaho.

Share

During his testimony, Dr. McCullough cited study after study after study (including many of his own peer-reviewed publications), emphasizing the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA shots have caused irreparable cardiac damage to millions of patients, young and old alike. He also delivered several heart wrenching stories of parents losing their children to sudden cardiac death shortly after receiving the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Rasmussen conducted a poll the day following Dr. McCullough’s testimony (and on May 24 -25th). The results?

51% of Americans Believe that the COVID mRNA Shots Cause Heart Damage

51% of Americans believe “that the COVID-19 vaccine has caused inflammation in the hearts of many vaccinated Americans.”

Share

STAT News also calls attention to Dr. McCullough’s mRNA criticisms on social media and in his SubStack, Focal Points, as well as the fact that Dr. McCullough is credited (by some) with “kickstarting the anti-COVID-vaccine era”.

You can read the full STAT News article here.

Thank You to Everyone Who is Sharing the Truth

Thank you to everyone who is sharing the truth about the dangers of the mRNA technology and pushing for the ban of the mRNA dual-use bioweapon technology platform.

And a special thank you to Dr. Peter McCullough for continually taking courageous actions and collaborating with our government leaders in order to protect the lives and health of children and adults from the devastating harms of the mRNA injections.

I humbly ask that we all continue to support and pray for Dr. Peter McCullough; for his leadership, his message, and for the safety and protection of him and his loved ones.

Joshua 1: 5-6

“No one will be able to stand against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you. Be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their ancestors to give them.”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

T he Wellness Company - BeWell.

Special offer KINGSTON REPORT subscribers.

Use the code BeWell to save 15% on all prescription medical kits, as well as the 90=day parasite cleanse.

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.