Are They Just Trying to Kill People?
After recently uncovering detailed BioPharma and US government documents on the upcoming H5N1 Pandemic Virus Vaccines, Greg Hunter interviewed me to answer the questions that matter most.
November 1, 2024: As a BioPharma med-legal advisor and analyst, I tend to get bogged down in the details of product’s scientific and clinical data, as well as the laws and regulatory environment that establish its marketing, manufacturing, distribution, and human usage parameters. I invested well-over 10,000 hours in research and analysis on the COVID-19 mRNA injections with a strong focus on Pfizer and the mRNA technology patents.
After recently uncovering detailed BioPharma and US government documents on the upcoming H5N1 Pandemic Virus Vaccines, Greg Hunter invited me on USA Watchdog on Tuesday, October 29,2024, to answer the questions that matter most to Americans and global citizens, including:
You can watch the full interview on USAWatchdog.com or Rumble.
CDC Asserts H5N1 Strain Is As Susceptible to Tamiflu as Other Flu Viruses
During the CDC’s October 10, 2024 H5N1 presentation, Dr. Todd Davis asserted that based on scientific evidence, H5 flu viruses are susceptible to antivirals, such as Tamiflu and Relenza.
Products such as Tamiflu or Relenza will likely be as effective against H5 strains as other flu strains (such as the current H1N1 strain).
1 Peter 3:13-16
Who is going to harm you if you are eager to do good? But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened,” but in your hearts revere Christ as Lord.
Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have, but do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.
Um, yeah. They are trying to kill us. Right after they torture us. You know it. I know it. And you people pussyfoot around the drama while those who suffer go not only unacknowledged - they are accused of mental illness. While the true lunatics run our government and medical establishments.
My question is, if VRBPAC switches the flu shot to the more deadly ingredients then will tamiflu be as effective with H5N* as they are with H1N1 strain?