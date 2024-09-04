September 4, 2024: Today, as I am celebrating another “Trip Around the Sun,” my heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who has stood by me. I am thankful for your continuous support and prayers throughout this rough and tumble battle to protect our unalienable God-given rights, our children, and all of God’s creations.

There’s a line in Jimmy Buffet’s classic Another Trip Around the Sun, “Only time will time if it was time well spent,” that made me reflect on how I’ve invested may time, energy, and resources over the past 3 and half years and, well, “If it was time well spent.” I’ll let you be the judge of that.

Breaking Out of the Controlled Narrative

Here’s a Rumble link to the July 2021 interview that shook up the controlled narrative, bringing a heightened level of global awareness to the following topics;

Pfizer has manufacturing partnerships in China for the mRNA injections.

Graphene oxide is in the mRNA injections (per patents and China-based manufacturing sites).

mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

mRNA injections are extremely dangerous for pregnant women. Pfizer signed a letter of intent for a pregnant rats study when the FDA authorized the shots and the CDC was and is encouraging pregnant women be injected.

Stop calling it a vaccine. It’s a bioweapon.

I Was Too Soon

Not only were numerous hit pieces were written about me in the mainstream media after that interview, but many of the topics and issues I relentlessly addressed in 2021 and 2022 (including the ability to sue Pfizer and the use of nanotechnology in ‘vaccines’) were considered taboo in the alternative media and podcast world as well.

When I presented evidence “seeding” these critical topics and issues (and yes..nanotech does exist), I was attacked - in more ways than one.

But….once you shine light in the darkness, the darkness must flee. I even often forget that the producers of Died Suddenly produced the one-hour film Final Days with me, exposing the nanotechnology industry and transhumanism war on humanity.

Event though Final Days is a film “that never launched,” if you go on X today, the ubiquitous use of metals, toxins and gene-editing nanotechnologies in our air, food, water, medicines and ‘vaccines’ is being addressed on the biggest alternative media platforms by leading experts. And they are calling these molecules what they are - bioweapons. I have hope that the truth, western values, and God’s people will prevail in this war of transhumanism vs humanity, nanobiotechnolgy vs. biology, and good vs. evil.

1 Peter 5:1-4

To the elders among you, I appeal as a fellow elder and a witness of Christ’s sufferings who also will share in the glory to be revealed: Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, watching over them—not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not pursuing dishonest gain, but eager to serve; not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock. And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that will never fade away.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

