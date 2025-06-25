June 25, 2025: Today I was interviewed by Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth to discuss a range of topics, including today’s CDC advisory committee (ACIP) meeting. Emerald asked a very insightful question as to whether or not the CDC vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) should have the final say on recommended childhood and adult vaccines.

Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

Medical Academies Typically Create Medical Guidance

Unlike with other medical treatments and procedures, in which medical academies and medical colleges dictate treatment and procedure guidelines (that then influence Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance reimbursement, the CDC’s ACIP vaccine recommendations are unique in that a federal agency in driving medical guidance and financial reimbursement.

For example, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) issues guidance on what medical treatments and procedures are or are not recommended during pregnancy.

The same principal for medical recommendations holds true for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

Check out this 2-minute clip.

Share

You can watch the full episode of the Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on X.

American Academy of Pediatrics Discredits NEW CDC Advisory Committee

Ironically, just a few hours before we recorded this segment, Dr. Sue Kressly, the President of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), made the announcement on YouTube that the AAP would no longer be following the CDC’s vaccine guidance and that the AAP would continue to create their own vaccine guidance with trusted experts and ‘guided by science.’

“For decades, the American Academy of Pediatrics and other organizations have worked to shape immunization policy through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), but now with the comittee dismissals, it is no longer a credible process.” - Dr. Sue Kressly, President AAP

The AAP will ultimately be raising the volume of their voice and reach of their messaging in order to make the CDC’s vaccine guidance irrelevant to healthcare providers and patients alike.

ACOG Goes Against CDC Recommendations for Pregnant Women

ACOG made a similar announcement on May 27, 2025, condoning the CDC’s updated recommendation for pregnant women as an ‘educated choice’ between the mother and her doctor.’

Th irony is that if you read the CDC guidance on COVID vaccines and compare it to what ACOG published, they’re all saying the same thing.

Pulling the COVID Shots Off the Market

As I mentioned in my interview with Emerald, I thought one of MAHA’s goals was to pull the COVID shots off of the market, not ‘make them a choice.’

At the end of the day, the decision to pull the shots off the market doesn’t lie with the CDC, it lies with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, HHS Secretary Kennedy, and ultimately, President Trump.

Please continue to speak out against the use of the mRNA technology.

Ephesians 5:11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout. Use BeWell15 to save 15% on prescription medical kits as well.

Save 10% on all Wellness Company products and services with code KINGSTON.