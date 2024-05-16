2021 Recorded the Greatest Loss of Elderly Adults in the History of America
Per US Census Data, during the height of COVID the elderly population grew to 6.7 million in 2020, but was devastated by the loss of more than 1 million lives in 2021, after the mRNA vaccine rollout.
May 16, 2024: While doctors, medical experts, and government officials are entitled to their opinions, facts and evidence matter, especially when it comes to matters of life and death.
